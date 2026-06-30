Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $253.17 and last traded at $254.2390. Approximately 7,698,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 8,499,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.51.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: J&J won a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Article Title

J&J won a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new 52-week high as biotech names rallied, highlighting investor enthusiasm for J&J’s healthcare exposure and pipeline strength. Article Title

The stock hit a new 52-week high as biotech names rallied, highlighting investor enthusiasm for J&J’s healthcare exposure and pipeline strength. Positive Sentiment: J&J’s breakout past a recent buy point suggests technical momentum is improving and traders may be adding to positions. Article Title

J&J’s breakout past a recent buy point suggests technical momentum is improving and traders may be adding to positions. Positive Sentiment: Commentary that J&J remains attractive for dividend-focused investors points to continued support from income buyers and institutional accumulation. Article Title

Commentary that J&J remains attractive for dividend-focused investors points to continued support from income buyers and institutional accumulation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces noting “fresh focus” on cancer-drug progress and a healthcare rally reinforce the idea that the market is rewarding J&J’s defensive growth profile. Article Title

Analyst and media pieces noting “fresh focus” on cancer-drug progress and a healthcare rally reinforce the idea that the market is rewarding J&J’s defensive growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply note that J&J is a heavily watched or trending stock, which adds attention but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Article Title

Several articles simply note that J&J is a heavily watched or trending stock, which adds attention but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage asking whether there is still value after a big one-year rally reflects valuation debate, but it is more of a sentiment check than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Coverage asking whether there is still value after a big one-year rally reflects valuation debate, but it is more of a sentiment check than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The recent legal headlines remain a risk factor, even though J&J won the cited talc case; ongoing litigation keeps some overhang on the shares. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.03. The company has a market capitalization of $612.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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