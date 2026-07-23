Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 1.5% - Time to Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $260.20 and last traded at $259.3410. Approximately 7,872,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,453,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.63.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported positive Phase 3 results for its multiple myeloma regimen TECVAYLI + TALVEY, showing a significant reduction in disease progression and death risk versus standard of care. The data reinforce J&J’s leadership in hematology oncology and could support future growth in its pharma portfolio. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported positive Phase 3 results for its multiple myeloma regimen TECVAYLI + TALVEY, showing a significant reduction in disease progression and death risk versus standard of care. The data reinforce J&J’s leadership in hematology oncology and could support future growth in its pharma portfolio. Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted De Novo authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, giving the company a new entry point into the soft-tissue surgical robotics market and creating a potential long-term growth driver for MedTech. Article Title

The FDA granted De Novo authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, giving the company a new entry point into the soft-tissue surgical robotics market and creating a potential long-term growth driver for MedTech. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims against J&J, saying plaintiffs need more specific evidence or risk dismissal. That could ease some legal overhang tied to the company’s long-running litigation. Article Title

A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims against J&J, saying plaintiffs need more specific evidence or risk dismissal. That could ease some legal overhang tied to the company’s long-running litigation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around J&J’s strong Q2 earnings beat and bullish 2026 outlook is drawing more attention from healthcare ETFs and investors, but this is largely a follow-on reaction rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $624.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,924,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here