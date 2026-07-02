Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 3.4% - What's Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $263.10 and last traded at $262.5160. Approximately 7,896,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 8,484,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.98.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 3.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $232.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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