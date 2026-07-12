Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,298.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "restricted" rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 6,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,168 per share, for a total transaction of £149,245.12. Also, insider Liam Condon bought 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,127 per share, for a total transaction of £95,715. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,344. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 8.71 on Friday, hitting GBX 1,894.71. 527,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,076.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,105.47. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,730.72 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,434.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion during the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Matthey will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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