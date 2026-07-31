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Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Johnson Outdoors logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Johnson Outdoors is expected to report Q3 2026 results before Friday’s market open. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.68 per share on $186.2 million in revenue, with the earnings call scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, reporting $0.89 in EPS versus the $0.87 consensus and $194.48 million in revenue versus estimates of $185.09 million.
  • JOUT recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, representing a 2.8% annualized yield, while analyst sentiment remains cautious with an average “Reduce” rating and the stock trading near $47.06.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $186.1940 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $47.06 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $493.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 127.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,841 shares of the company's stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,066 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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