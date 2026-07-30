Jonathan Rosset Buys 20,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,200. This trade represents a 2.30% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 25,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 5,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jonathan Rosset bought 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

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Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE:AZM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 30,988 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,160. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

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