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Jonathan Rosset Buys 20,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Azimut Exploration logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 Azimut Exploration shares at an average price of C$0.58, investing C$11,600 and increasing his direct ownership by 2.30% to 890,000 shares.
  • Rosset has made multiple purchases since late May, acquiring a combined 125,000 shares in the disclosed transactions, signaling continued insider buying.
  • Azimut shares traded at approximately C$0.57, with a 52-week range of C$0.52 to C$1.10 and a market capitalization of about C$57.44 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration.

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,200. This trade represents a 2.30% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 27th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 25,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 5,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Jonathan Rosset bought 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE:AZM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 30,988 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,160. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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