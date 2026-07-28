Jonathan Thayer Sells 111,111 Shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,578,887.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Venture Global Stock Down 2.8%

VG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 4,880,319 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,526,260. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Venture Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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