Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $366.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.40.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.4%

JLL stock opened at $333.42 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $259.83 and a one year high of $363.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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