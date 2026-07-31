JonesTrading Reaffirms Hold Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JonesTrading in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $29.15.

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Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 24,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $732,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,954.74. This trade represents a 68.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $759,158. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company's stock.

Capricor Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capricor highlighted peer-reviewed The Lancet publication of HOPE-3 Phase 3 data, which the company said showed Deramiocel slowed upper-limb function decline by 54% versus placebo and demonstrated cardiac benefits. The FDA committee vote is advisory and non-binding. The Lancet Publishes HOPE-3 Data

Capricor highlighted peer-reviewed The Lancet publication of HOPE-3 Phase 3 data, which the company said showed Deramiocel slowed upper-limb function decline by 54% versus placebo and demonstrated cardiac benefits. The FDA committee vote is advisory and non-binding. Neutral Sentiment: Capricor reported that the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 9-3 that available evidence did not support Deramiocel’s effectiveness for DMD cardiomyopathy. The vote does not constitute a final FDA decision, but it is a significant regulatory setback for the company’s primary commercial opportunity. Capricor FDA Advisory Committee Update

Capricor reported that the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 9-3 that available evidence did not support Deramiocel’s effectiveness for DMD cardiomyopathy. The vote does not constitute a final FDA decision, but it is a significant regulatory setback for the company’s primary commercial opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted by cutting their ratings: Cantor Fitzgerald moved Capricor to “Neutral” with a $3.50 price target, while Maxim Group, Ladenburg Thalmann and Alliance Global Partners also downgraded the stock. Oppenheimer separately downgraded Capricor following the adverse FDA vote. Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrade

Analysts reacted by cutting their ratings: Cantor Fitzgerald moved Capricor to “Neutral” with a $3.50 price target, while Maxim Group, Ladenburg Thalmann and Alliance Global Partners also downgraded the stock. Oppenheimer separately downgraded Capricor following the adverse FDA vote. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Frank R. Cruz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Rosen Law Firm and others, announced investigations or securities-fraud class actions. The firms allege Capricor may have made misleading statements about Deramiocel’s trial results and efficacy; these are allegations, not established findings. BFA Law Capricor Investigation

Several law firms, including Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Frank R. Cruz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Rosen Law Firm and others, announced investigations or securities-fraud class actions. The firms allege Capricor may have made misleading statements about Deramiocel’s trial results and efficacy; these are allegations, not established findings. Negative Sentiment: The FDA briefing documents and panel decision challenged Capricor’s interpretation of the HOPE-3 results, raising uncertainty over Deramiocel’s approval prospects, future revenue potential and the company’s valuation. Capricor Shares Fall After FDA Panel Vote

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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