Joseph Gebbia Sells 265,000 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $36,705,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,917,355 shares in the company, valued at $404,082,841.05. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $381,638.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $7,282,440.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $8,141,460.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $8,270,220.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $7,685,580.00.

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Airbnb Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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