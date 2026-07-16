JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $162.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $350.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the company's stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,947 shares of the company's stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.5% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 113,055 shares of the company's stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,878 shares of the company's stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock and signaling continued cash-generation strength.

Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock and signaling continued cash-generation strength. Positive Sentiment: News that P&G is considering up to 7,000 job cuts suggests management is focused on cost reduction and margin support, which could improve earnings power if executed well. Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Still Undervalued With 7,000 Job Cuts?

News that P&G is considering up to 7,000 job cuts suggests management is focused on cost reduction and margin support, which could improve earnings power if executed well. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style valuation commentary says the stock may still screen as undervalued on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, but that is more a long-term support factor than a near-term catalyst. Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Still Undervalued With 7,000 Job Cuts?

Analyst-style valuation commentary says the stock may still screen as undervalued on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, but that is more a long-term support factor than a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: P&G also launched a Head & Shoulders partnership with USA Gymnastics, which helps brand visibility but is unlikely to have a material immediate impact on the stock. Head & Shoulders Debuts USAG Partnership at 2026 U.S. Classic

P&G also launched a Head & Shoulders partnership with USA Gymnastics, which helps brand visibility but is unlikely to have a material immediate impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: There were no major negative company-specific headlines in the latest batch; most other items were general market commentary or unrelated to P&G.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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