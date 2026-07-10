JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.06.

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CocaCola Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:KO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339,131. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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