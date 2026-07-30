JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.51% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GEI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.09. 169,445 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,774. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$22.09 and a twelve month high of C$32.99.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.83 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Gibson Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gibson Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark raised its price target to C$34 from C$32 and upgraded Gibson Energy to “outperform,” implying additional upside. BayStreet analyst ratings

ATB Cormark raised its price target to C$34 from C$32 and upgraded Gibson Energy to “outperform,” implying additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James increased its target to C$36 from C$35 and maintained an “outperform” rating, providing the most bullish valuation among the cited firms. BayStreet analyst ratings

Raymond James increased its target to C$36 from C$35 and maintained an “outperform” rating, providing the most bullish valuation among the cited firms. Positive Sentiment: CIBC, National Bank Financial and RBC also raised their price targets, with RBC upgrading the stock to “outperform.” These revisions helped support a reported 4% advance and a new 12-month high. Gibson Energy trading up after analyst upgrade Gibson Energy reaches new 12-month high

CIBC, National Bank Financial and RBC also raised their price targets, with RBC upgrading the stock to “outperform.” These revisions helped support a reported 4% advance and a new 12-month high. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to C$32 from C$29, signaling improved expectations, although the new target is close to the recent trading level. BMO raises Gibson Energy price target

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to C$32 from C$29, signaling improved expectations, although the new target is close to the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: The broad analyst-target revisions indicate improving sentiment, but targets range from C$31 to C$36, suggesting limited consensus on near-term upside after the stock’s recent rally.

The broad analyst-target revisions indicate improving sentiment, but targets range from C$31 to C$36, suggesting limited consensus on near-term upside after the stock’s recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its FY2027 earnings-per-share estimate to C$1.58 from C$1.61 and retained a “Sector Perform” rating with a C$31 price target. The lower forecast could temper enthusiasm and leaves its valuation below recent levels.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gibson Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gibson Energy wasn't on the list.

While Gibson Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here