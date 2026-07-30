Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised Gibson Energy’s price target to C$30 from C$29, although the target implied 6.51% downside from the stock’s previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Gibson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.50, with several firms recently increasing targets while Jefferies downgraded the stock to “hold.”
  • Gibson shares traded down 1.2% to C$32.09, near their 12-month high, after the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.48 and revenue of C$4.83 billion.
  • Interested in Gibson Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.51% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GEI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.09. 169,445 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,774. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$22.09 and a twelve month high of C$32.99.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.83 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Gibson Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gibson Energy this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark raised its price target to C$34 from C$32 and upgraded Gibson Energy to “outperform,” implying additional upside. BayStreet analyst ratings
  • Positive Sentiment: Raymond James increased its target to C$36 from C$35 and maintained an “outperform” rating, providing the most bullish valuation among the cited firms. BayStreet analyst ratings
  • Positive Sentiment: CIBC, National Bank Financial and RBC also raised their price targets, with RBC upgrading the stock to “outperform.” These revisions helped support a reported 4% advance and a new 12-month high. Gibson Energy trading up after analyst upgrade Gibson Energy reaches new 12-month high
  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to C$32 from C$29, signaling improved expectations, although the new target is close to the recent trading level. BMO raises Gibson Energy price target
  • Neutral Sentiment: The broad analyst-target revisions indicate improving sentiment, but targets range from C$31 to C$36, suggesting limited consensus on near-term upside after the stock’s recent rally.
  • Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its FY2027 earnings-per-share estimate to C$1.58 from C$1.61 and retained a “Sector Perform” rating with a C$31 price target. The lower forecast could temper enthusiasm and leaves its valuation below recent levels.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gibson Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Gibson Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gibson Energy wasn't on the list.

While Gibson Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines