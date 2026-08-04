JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock's previous close.

KTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kontoor Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $613.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.76 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 60.17% and a net margin of 8.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In other news, EVP Jennifer H. Broyles sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $324,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,946.22. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kontoor Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kontoor Brands wasn't on the list.

While Kontoor Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here