JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.10.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,150. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,108,548 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $816,035,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $336,901,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $150,327,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,251,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 142,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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