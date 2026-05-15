JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock Price

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.49% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Figma in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on Figma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.63.

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Figma Stock Performance

FIG traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 51,412,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,565,408. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. Figma has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.Figma's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Figma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Figma

In other news, Director Andrew Phillips Reed purchased 912,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.30 per share, with a total value of $22,179,800.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,466,852 shares in the company, valued at $35,644,503.60. This trade represents a 164.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 5,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $135,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 845,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,812. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,665,009. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Figma in the first quarter valued at $2,263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Figma in the first quarter valued at $9,360,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in Figma by 5.8% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 26,728,171 shares of the company's stock worth $565,034,000 after buying an additional 1,466,851 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the 1st quarter worth $36,600,000.

Key Figma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Figma reported Q1 earnings of $0.10 per share, easily beating expectations, while revenue rose 46.1% year over year to $333.44 million, signaling continued momentum in the business. Figma Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Figma reported Q1 earnings of $0.10 per share, easily beating expectations, while revenue rose 46.1% year over year to $333.44 million, signaling continued momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to about $1.422 billion-$1.428 billion and also increased non-GAAP operating income guidance, reinforcing the view that AI adoption is improving monetization and enterprise demand. Figma raises annual revenue forecast as AI drives strong design demand

The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to about $1.422 billion-$1.428 billion and also increased non-GAAP operating income guidance, reinforcing the view that AI adoption is improving monetization and enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that the results were Figma’s biggest earnings beat since going public, with management saying growth drivers are “kicking into high gear,” which helped fuel investor enthusiasm around the stock. Figma Inc (FIG) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Several articles highlighted that the results were Figma’s biggest earnings beat since going public, with management saying growth drivers are “kicking into high gear,” which helped fuel investor enthusiasm around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street analysts responded with mixed-to-cautious changes: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating but cut its target to $30, Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $38 with an equal-weight rating, and RBC reduced its target to $28 with a sector-perform rating. Analyst target changes

Wall Street analysts responded with mixed-to-cautious changes: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating but cut its target to $30, Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $38 with an equal-weight rating, and RBC reduced its target to $28 with a sector-perform rating. Negative Sentiment: The analyst price-target cuts suggest some concern about how much near-term upside remains after the sharp post-earnings move, even though all three targets still sit above the current share price. Analyst target changes

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Further Reading

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