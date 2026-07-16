Go Pro
→ Your name isn't on our protected list yet (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its price target on Gold Fields from $75 to $55, while keeping an overweight rating. The new target still implies about 71% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment on Gold Fields is mixed overall: recent moves included upgrades and cuts from several firms, and the stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating with an average target price of $47.75.
  • Gold Fields shares fell 2.6% to $32.13 on the day, trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 2,077,012 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,375. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gold Fields Right Now?

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines