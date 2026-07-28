JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the electronics maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.44% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SANM. Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $198.33.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Stock Down 21.4%

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $44.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.09. 416,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sanmina's revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,868,209.77. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Sanmina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanmina reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.31 per share , exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $2.77–$2.78. Revenue rose 69.7% year over year to $3.46 billion , also ahead of the $3.40 billion consensus. Sanmina Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Sanmina reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $2.77–$2.78. Revenue rose 69.7% year over year to , also ahead of the $3.40 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company raised or reaffirmed an upbeat outlook, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $11.90–$12.20 , above the $10.83 analyst consensus. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $3.05–$3.35 also exceeds the $2.81 consensus, suggesting continued earnings momentum. Sanmina Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The company raised or reaffirmed an upbeat outlook, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of , above the $10.83 analyst consensus. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of also exceeds the $2.81 consensus, suggesting continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $3.3 billion–$3.6 billion and full-year revenue of $14.0 billion–$14.3 billion . These ranges are broadly in line with consensus revenue expectations, offering less of a positive surprise than the EPS outlook. Sanmina 2026 Q3 Results Presentation

Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of and full-year revenue of . These ranges are broadly in line with consensus revenue expectations, offering less of a positive surprise than the EPS outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and guidance beats, the stock declined, indicating investors may have expected an even stronger outlook or are taking profits after a substantial run-up. Sanmina trades at a trailing P/E near 44, which leaves limited room for execution shortfalls or merely in-line revenue growth.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here