JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 target price on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.82.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.56. 246,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Torren Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 66.9% during the second quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finivi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 3,638 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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