JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DELL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.79.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

DELL opened at $239.03 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.40. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at $33,420,695.41. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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