JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the company's current price.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here