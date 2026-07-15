JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.41% from the company's current price.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.75.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE RSI opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $34,223,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $1,859,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,937,335.04. This represents a 23.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,162,379 shares of company stock worth $81,133,020 in the last 90 days. 52.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company's stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock worth $57,815,000 after buying an additional 2,496,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,764,173 shares of the company's stock worth $60,121,000 after buying an additional 1,267,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 378,002 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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