JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock Price

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.30.

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SharkNinja Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:SN traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 464,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,455. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $154.43.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 64.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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