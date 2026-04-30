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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Sprouts Farmers Market logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Sprouts from $77 to $78 and kept a "neutral" rating, implying roughly a 4.7% downside from the prior close.
  • Sprouts beat Q1 EPS estimates ($1.71 vs. $1.67) and the stock jumped 15.1% to $81.85 on heavy volume, but management's FY2026 guidance came in slightly below Street expectations and the company flagged margin pressure and weaker comparable-store traffic.
  • Analysts are mixed — seven Buy, seven Hold and one Sell — leaving a consensus "Hold" rating with an average price target of $96.08, while insiders sold about 129,750 shares (~$10.6M) over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 15.1%

NASDAQ SFM traded up $10.72 on Thursday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,788,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at $674,096.58. This represents a 58.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,938,924.34. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and stable revenue — Sprouts reported $1.71 EPS vs. $1.67 consensus and revenue of $2.33B roughly in line with estimates; revenue rose ~4.1% year-over-year. This outperformance on the bottom line supported investor sentiment. Zacks: Beats Q1 Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: New stores and e-commerce growth lifted sales — Management cited new store openings and ~10% e-commerce growth as the principal drivers offsetting negative comparable-store traffic, showing diversification of growth channels. Zacks: New Stores & E‑commerce
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and materials — CEO commentary and the earnings slide deck emphasize focus on customer engagement, supply-chain improvements and long‑term growth potential; useful for assessing execution but not immediately market-moving. Business Wire: Q1 Release & Comments
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation available — The full call and slides provide detail on margin pressure drivers and category trends for investors doing deeper due diligence. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Guidance came in slightly below consensus — Sprouts set FY2026 EPS of $5.32–$5.48 (consensus ~$5.52) and revenue guidance of $9.2B–$9.4B (consensus ~$9.5B); Q2 EPS guide of $1.32–$1.36 was at/just below Street. That conservative outlook likely capped upside and raises near-term execution risk. Investor Presentation / Press Release
  • Negative Sentiment: Compressed margins and down comps — Management acknowledged margin pressure and weaker comparable-store sales, which are headwinds to profit expansion and will be monitored in upcoming quarters. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Highlights

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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