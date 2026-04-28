JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock's current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of TFI International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $130.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.86.

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TFI International Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE TFII traded up $8.07 on Tuesday, reaching $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TFI International has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $149.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 20,080.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key TFI International News

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance raised — TFII reported $0.69 EPS versus $0.59 consensus and revenue of $1.95B vs. $1.87B expected; the company updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $1.50–$1.60, above Street expectations. This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and guidance raised — TFII reported $0.69 EPS versus $0.59 consensus and revenue of $1.95B vs. $1.87B expected; the company updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $1.50–$1.60, above Street expectations. This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Several firms increased models and targets after the print, which supports momentum and buyer demand. (Benzinga summary of analyst forecast increases.) Analyst Forecasts

Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Several firms increased models and targets after the print, which supports momentum and buyer demand. (Benzinga summary of analyst forecast increases.) Positive Sentiment: Major upgrade from Bank of America — BofA moved TFII from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $161, providing a high-profile endorsement that likely amplified buying. BofA Upgrade

Major upgrade from Bank of America — BofA moved TFII from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $161, providing a high-profile endorsement that likely amplified buying. Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves are mixed — TD Cowen raised its PT to $153 and kept a Buy; Stifel raised its PT to $136 but remains Hold. Together these moves add liquidity and divergent investor views. Analyst Targets

Other analyst moves are mixed — TD Cowen raised its PT to $153 and kept a Buy; Stifel raised its PT to $136 but remains Hold. Together these moves add liquidity and divergent investor views. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call available — The company posted its earnings release, slide deck and call transcript, useful for digging into segment performance and margin drivers. Slide Deck

Investor materials and call available — The company posted its earnings release, slide deck and call transcript, useful for digging into segment performance and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder meeting outcome — Directors were re-elected at the AGM; procedural but confirms governance continuity. AGM Results

Shareholder meeting outcome — Directors were re-elected at the AGM; procedural but confirms governance continuity. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year EPS and margin context — While Q1 topped estimates, EPS ($0.69) was below last year’s $0.76 and net margin remains modest (~3.9%), indicating profit leverage is still limited; watch margin recovery and cadence of future beats. Key Metrics

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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