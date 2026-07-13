JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Price

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Timken from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.12.

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Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $137.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Timken has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $146.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Timken's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 206,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 420.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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