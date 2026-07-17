JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Stock Price

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Two Harbors Investments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.75.

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Two Harbors Investments Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TWO opened at $12.10 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $225.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 87.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investments during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company's stock.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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