JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $49.8182 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $337.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The stock has a market cap of $905.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $342.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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