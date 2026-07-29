JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $170.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the electronics maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.62.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,451 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $121,483,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 36.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,425 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported second-quarter core sales of $4.74 billion , up 17% year over year, and core EPS of $0.78 , above the $0.76 consensus estimate. Optical Communications sales rose 32% to $2.07 billion, Enterprise Networks sales increased 65%, and Solar sales climbed 90%, supporting the company’s AI-infrastructure growth story. Corning’s Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Corning reported second-quarter core sales of , up 17% year over year, and core EPS of , above the $0.76 consensus estimate. Optical Communications sales rose 32% to $2.07 billion, Enterprise Networks sales increased 65%, and Solar sales climbed 90%, supporting the company’s AI-infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see longer-term upside in Corning’s optical-fiber and connectivity products as generative-AI data centers require more bandwidth. Management said the business is entering an accelerating-growth phase, although investors now appear to require stronger evidence of near-term upside. Corning crashes on earnings, but analysts still see upside in optics

Analysts continue to see longer-term upside in Corning’s optical-fiber and connectivity products as generative-AI data centers require more bandwidth. Management said the business is entering an accelerating-growth phase, although investors now appear to require stronger evidence of near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.85–$0.89 brackets the $0.85 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of $4.9–$5.0 billion reaches consensus only at the high end. The outlook is consistent with continued growth, but not strong enough to justify the stock’s previously high expectations and valuation. Corning Earnings Beat Estimates. Why It’s Not Enough for the Stock

Third-quarter EPS guidance of brackets the $0.85 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of reaches consensus only at the high end. The outlook is consistent with continued growth, but not strong enough to justify the stock’s previously high expectations and valuation. Negative Sentiment: The immediate disappointment is that guidance did not provide a meaningful upside surprise after a major AI-driven rally. Investors are rotating away from some optical and AI-infrastructure names, while concerns about smartphone demand and Corning’s premium valuation are adding to selling pressure. Corning plunges despite strong quarterly results

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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