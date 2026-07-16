JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $94.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.16.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,178. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 950.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $993,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,875 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,094,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $308,912,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,310,000 after buying an additional 2,650,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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