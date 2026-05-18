JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1% - Here's Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $301.26 and last traded at $300.9070. Approximately 7,507,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,214,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.81.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here