JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $129.00

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company's current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Target from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.75.

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Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 943,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 43,255 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.7% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Target by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,073 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Target by 287.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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