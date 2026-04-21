JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $67.00

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.63.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,420. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $46,493.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,001.22. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,089 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $130,520.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,357.84. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,420,688 shares of the bank's stock valued at $434,407,000 after buying an additional 77,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,888,064 shares of the bank's stock valued at $227,607,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,244,014 shares of the bank's stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,319 shares of the bank's stock worth $184,478,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,545 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 711,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and profitable quarter: Zions reported net earnings of $232M, $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, driven by lower funding costs, a better interest‑earning asset mix, improved margins, loan & deposit growth and better credit quality. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 EPS beat and profitable quarter: Zions reported net earnings of $232M, $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, driven by lower funding costs, a better interest‑earning asset mix, improved margins, loan & deposit growth and better credit quality. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising targets: Several firms lifted price targets after the results — Robert W. Baird to $68 (outperform), RBC to $68 (sector perform) and Truist to $66 (hold) — signaling improved analyst confidence and incremental upside in estimates. Benzinga: Analyst Actions

Analysts raising targets: Several firms lifted price targets after the results — Robert W. Baird to $68 (outperform), RBC to $68 (sector perform) and Truist to $66 (hold) — signaling improved analyst confidence and incremental upside in estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note on outlook: Some analysts highlight intact 2026 operating‑leverage potential but flag near‑term NII pressure — a mixed view that supports medium‑term upside but creates short‑term uncertainty. TipRanks: Analyst Note

Analyst note on outlook: Some analysts highlight intact 2026 operating‑leverage potential but flag near‑term NII pressure — a mixed view that supports medium‑term upside but creates short‑term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Further analyst commentary and transcripts available: Earnings call transcript and follow‑up pieces (Seeking Alpha) provide detail for investors reviewing underwriting quality and management commentary on expense and NII trends. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Further analyst commentary and transcripts available: Earnings call transcript and follow‑up pieces (Seeking Alpha) provide detail for investors reviewing underwriting quality and management commentary on expense and NII trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and rising expenses temper the print: Revenue came in slightly below consensus and management noted higher operating expenses, which along with potential near‑term NII headwinds is likely the main reason the stock is trading down despite the EPS beat. Zacks: Q1 Analysis

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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