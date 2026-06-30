JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Neutral

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $139.00 target price on the software maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QLYS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.86.

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Qualys Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.65. Qualys has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $103,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,995.75. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,335,245.87. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,154 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Qualys by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,636 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,832 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6,727.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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