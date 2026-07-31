Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,663.48 and traded as high as GBX 4,780. Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 4,630, with a volume of 8,472 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JDG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,600 price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Judges Scientific presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,490.

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Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,604.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,663.48. The company has a market capitalization of £304.14 million, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Nyman acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,880 per share, with a total value of £5,856. Also, insider Ralph Elman acquired 122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,917 per share, with a total value of £5,998.74. Insiders purchased a total of 305 shares of company stock worth $1,495,245 over the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc AIM: JDG, is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005. The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities. The UK is a recognised centre of excellence for scientific instruments. The Group has received five Queen's Awards for innovation and export. The Group's companies predominantly operate in global niche markets, with long term growth fundamentals and resilient margins. Judges Scientific maintains a policy of selectively acquiring businesses that generate sustainable profits and cash.

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