Julia Wilson Acquires 2,033 Shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) insider Julia Wilson acquired 2,033 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 497 per share, with a total value of £10,104.01.

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Barclays Stock Up 3.6%

LON BARC traded up GBX 17.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 510.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,799,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.04. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 352.65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.30. The stock has a market cap of £68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 590 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 570 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 575.

View Our Latest Research Report on BARC

Barclays News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and investment-banking performance: Barclays reported a 17% rise in first-half profits, driven by stronger dealmaking and financial-markets activity. The performance helped offset higher provisions for potential bad debts and reinforced confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Barclays Profits Jump 17% Due to Rise in Dealmaking

Barclays reported a 17% rise in first-half profits, driven by stronger dealmaking and financial-markets activity. The performance helped offset higher provisions for potential bad debts and reinforced confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: £1 billion share buyback: Barclays launched a program to repurchase up to £1 billion of shares, a capital-return measure expected to reduce the share count and support earnings per share and investor returns. Barclays Launches £1bn Share Buy-back to Cut Capital and Lift Returns

Barclays launched a program to repurchase up to £1 billion of shares, a capital-return measure expected to reduce the share count and support earnings per share and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings with targets of GBX 570 and GBX 590, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. These targets imply continued upside, although Citi’s “neutral” rating and GBX 510 target signal more limited near-term valuation support.

Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings with targets of GBX 570 and GBX 590, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. These targets imply continued upside, although Citi’s “neutral” rating and GBX 510 target signal more limited near-term valuation support. Positive Sentiment: Director share purchases: Barclays disclosed acquisitions by its group chairman and non-executive directors, funded through director fees. While relatively small compared with the buyback, the purchases provide a modest insider-confidence signal. Barclays Directors Boost Holdings Through Fee-Funded Share Purchases

Barclays disclosed acquisitions by its group chairman and non-executive directors, funded through director fees. While relatively small compared with the buyback, the purchases provide a modest insider-confidence signal. Neutral Sentiment: Debt-program prospectus updated: Barclays published a supplement to its debt issuance prospectus. The filing supports funding flexibility but does not, by itself, change the investment outlook materially. Barclays Updates Prospectus for Debt Issuance Programme

Barclays published a supplement to its debt issuance prospectus. The filing supports funding flexibility but does not, by itself, change the investment outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and policy risks remain: Commentary has questioned whether Barclays’ valuation fully reflects the earnings improvement. Separately, calls for higher taxes on UK banks and Barclays’ larger bonus pool could increase political and cost pressures.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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