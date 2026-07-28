Jurgi Camblong Sells 20,000 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,492,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,157,409.86. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 24,381 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $153,356.49.

On Friday, July 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $47,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,685 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $93,376.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $118,051.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $7,826.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,540.00.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts: Sign Up

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 56,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.96. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million. Analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SOPHiA GENETICS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SOPHiA GENETICS wasn't on the list.

While SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here