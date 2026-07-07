Jurgi Camblong Sells 22,486 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $118,051.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,558,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,736.75. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $7,826.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $13,552.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 284,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,871 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 1,481,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SOPH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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