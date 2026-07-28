Kadant (KAI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kadant to announce earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter. Kadant has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.880-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.330-12.680 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.73. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,896. Kadant has a 52 week low of $244.87 and a 52 week high of $369.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.80.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Kadant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $410,026.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $455,473.71. The trade was a 47.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Kadant by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kadant by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kadant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kadant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kadant has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $341.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company's product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

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