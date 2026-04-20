Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given "Buy" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,133.75.

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Kainos Group Price Performance

LON KNOS opened at GBX 875.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 750.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 899.71. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 680.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

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