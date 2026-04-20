Free Trial
→ Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given "Buy" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Kainos Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating on Kainos, and Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy with a GBX 1,150 price target; the four-analyst consensus price target is GBX 1,133.75.
  • Shares opened at GBX 875.50, valuing the company at £1.02 billion with a PE of 35.30; the stock is trading below its 200‑day moving average (GBX 899.71) and within a 12‑month range of GBX 680.50–1,190.
  • Kainos provides digital technology services across three segments—Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products—serving public, commercial and healthcare clients internationally.
  • Interested in Kainos Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,133.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Price Performance

LON KNOS opened at GBX 875.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 750.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 899.71. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 680.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kainos Group Right Now?

Before you consider Kainos Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kainos Group wasn't on the list.

While Kainos Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines