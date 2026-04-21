Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,282 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.32% from the company's current price.

KNOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,163.40.

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Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON KNOS traded up GBX 19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 894.50. 192,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 680.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 752.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 899.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

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