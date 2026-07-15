Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 825.90 and traded as low as GBX 751. Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 754.22, with a volume of 5,719,201 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,282 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,185 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,173.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of £869.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 812.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 825.90.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported GBX 41.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £431.10 million during the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 41.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard McCann sold 760,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779, for a total value of £5,927,496.69. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

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