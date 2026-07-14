Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $261,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $785,218.56. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $866,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,279.39. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,097. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,231 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,111,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $19,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kaiser Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kaiser Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Kaiser Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here