Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.6667.

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Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of KALU opened at $152.01 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $52.53 and a 1-year high of $152.21.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,554,973. This trade represents a 28.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 279,231 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 500,418 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 240,518 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $13,111,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $19,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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