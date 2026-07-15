Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to announce earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $1.1177 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $195.96.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALU. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KALU

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $2,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,688.28. The trade was a 60.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $524,757.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,544.04. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,731 shares of company stock worth $12,529,097 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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