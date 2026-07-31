Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

KALU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.25.

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Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $2.87. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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