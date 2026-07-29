Kaltura (KLTR) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0088) per share and revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.

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Kaltura Trading Down 2.4%

KLTR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 25,058 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.16. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kaltura in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kaltura

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eynav Azaria sold 19,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $28,794.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,195,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,810.64. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Natan Israeli sold 28,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $43,611.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,214,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,515.99. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 321,907 shares of company stock worth $468,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 70.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kaltura by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kaltura by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,288 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kaltura by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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