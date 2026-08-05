Kamada (KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Kamada to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $50.8390 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 11:14 AM ET.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.72 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kamada Trading Up 1.5%

KMDA opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $422.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kamada has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMDA shares. William Blair set a $15.00 price objective on Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kamada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kamada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMDA

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kamada by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kamada by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,984 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 119.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 4.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,589 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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