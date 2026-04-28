Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.60), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.30 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Kandi Technologies Group's conference call:

Kandi reported a materially stronger liquidity and margin profile, with gross margin improving to 42.6% , $96.8M of net cash from operations, and $211.9M in cash at year-end.

improving to , of net cash from operations, and in cash at year-end. Revenue declined 31.5% to $87.4M and the net loss widened to $95.6M (EPS -$1.12 ), driven by weak EV demand in China and trade/consumer pressure on higher‑priced recreation vehicles.

to and the net loss widened to (EPS ), driven by weak EV demand in China and trade/consumer pressure on higher‑priced recreation vehicles. Management is pursuing a focused dual‑engine strategy, prioritizing North American off‑road EVs (UTVs, golf carts) and has acquired the premium brand Rawrr and engaged an external design team to upgrade products and target stronger 2026 sales.

The battery‑swap equipment business secured qualification in CATL’s supply chain, won initial heavy‑truck station equipment orders and signed a three‑year cooperation to mass‑produce, positioning Kandi for meaningful 2026 revenue from scaled deliveries.

Kandi formed a JV (KH Robotics) to deploy quadruped robots in security and logistics, plans a functional demo by ~June 2026 and pilots in H2 2026, but this remains early‑stage and not expected to drive near‑term revenue.

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Kandi Technologies Group Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,840 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a China-based manufacturer focused on the design, development and production of electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and charging infrastructure. The company offers a range of small, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) under its own brand and supplies key components—including battery packs and electric drive systems—to automotive partners. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Kandi is engaged in the development and operation of charging stations and battery-swap facilities intended to support EV adoption in urban environments.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, Kandi began its operations producing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-road products.

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