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Kardigan, Inc. (NASDAQ:KARD) Short Interest Up ∞ in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest in Kardigan surged in June to 1,468,859 shares as of June 30, representing 1.6% of the float and about 1.3 days to cover. The June 15 short-interest figure was reported as 0 shares.
  • Two directors made large insider purchases on June 22, with Arch Venture Partners XIII, LLC and Paul L. Berns each buying 1.25 million shares at $16.00 apiece for $20 million each. Both transactions increased their ownership stakes by 9.06%.
  • Analysts are broadly constructive on the stock, with four firms issuing Buy-equivalent ratings and an average price target of $43.50. Recent initiations included JPMorgan at Overweight with a $51 target, while KARD opened at $21.99 and remains below its 52-week high of $27.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kardigan.

Kardigan, Inc. (NASDAQ:KARD - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,468,859 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 15th total of 0 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,091,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Kardigan

In other news, Director Arch Venture Partners Xiii, Ll bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,042,035 shares in the company, valued at $240,672,560. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,042,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,672,560. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KARD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kardigan to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kardigan in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Kardigan in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kardigan in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kardigan in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KARD

Kardigan Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:KARD opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Kardigan has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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